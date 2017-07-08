PETS

All aboard! Grinning Golden Retriever rides subway in luggage

This Golden Retriever was filmed riding the subway in a suitcase.

NEW YORK, New York --
A Golden Retriever in a carry-on isn't something you'd expect to see while riding the subway. But, that's exactly what rider Kristine Hizon saw while on the subway.

The dog popped its head out of a suitcase while riding on the 7 train. Hizon pulled out her phone and took a video of the furry passenger. She shared the video to the popular Facebook group called "Dogspotting," where it received over 22,000 likes.

The owner of the Golden Retriever seemed to be getting creative with the MTA's rules about dogs riding the subway. The rules state: "No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers."

Although the dog looks like it is squeezed into the suitcase, Hizon said the video made the bag look much smaller than it actually was, and the dog seemed to be content. As you can see in the video, the dog looks like it was smiling.

During the current commuting "Summer of Hell," this smiling doggo may be the light at the end of the tunnels under construction.

