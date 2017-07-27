COOL SPACES

COOL SPACES: Give Fido a private vacation at Rummy's Beach Club

You and your four-legged friends can beat the summer heat together at Rummy's Beach Club. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
You and your four-legged friends can beat the summer heat together at Rummy's Beach Club. At the unique outdoor facility in Spring, owners and their dogs take the plunge and swim together privately in their custom-built canine pool.

Whether your dog is a first-time swimmer or a pro, Rummy's offers a variety of activities like swimming lessons, warm water aerobics, dock jumping and diving.

"Rummy was my blind Siberian Husky and the inspiration behind this place," owner Lisa Goebel said.

Several of Rummy's regular visitors are dogs with arthritis or other injuries. The facility gives them the freedom to exercise and have fun with less pain.

Every Rummy's visitor receives underwater photos and video of their pup in action at no extra charge.

During the winter months, the pool is heated and covered with a custom designed, air-tight pool dome so you can swim with your dog all year long.

"The people have just as much fun as the dogs, it's great," Goebel said.

