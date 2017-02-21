EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1765397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighbors and the SPCA rushed to save a dog trapped in the sewer.

A former Marine jumped into action when he heard about a dog that was stuck in storm sewer in east Houston.Adam O'Brien said it appears the dog had been on the streets for several weeks. Neighbors say it came from a house that the tenant abandoned a month ago.When people heard a noise coming from the sewer, they realized it was that same dog."It seems like the dog has had a rough life," O'Brien said.Our ABC13 crew was on the scene when O'Brien went down in the sewer to rescue the dog. He tried to lure it with some food, but it was too frightened to come out.After some tough convincing, the dog finally peeked its head out and eventually crawled through the drain.A Houston SPCA rescuer climbed down to help O'Brien pull the dog out. She picked it up and climbed the ladder to bring the dog out.There's no word on how the dog came to be trapped in the sewer.SPCA will be taking care of the dog until they can find it a home.