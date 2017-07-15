Endangered Sumatran tiger born at National Zoo

The National Zoo has released footage of an endangered Sumatran tiger cub that was born at the zoo on Tuesday, July 11. The footage shows the cub with it's mother, Damai, within two hours of the birth.Keepers at the zoo have been monitoring the cub, which appears to be nursing, moving and behaving normally, the zoo said. They're also allowing time for the mom and cub to bond, which means it may be some time before veterinarians can determine the gender of the cub.Visitors will have to wait a few months to see the cub in the zoo's exhibit. The newborn will have to undergo a number of health exams and vaccinations before successfully passing a swimming test.