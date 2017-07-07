PETS

Dog running for Durham mayor

Obie is a write-in candidate for mayor.

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Longtime Durham mayor Bill Bell is not running for reelection and candidates are filing. But one write-in hopeful promises to work like a dog if elected.

Obie is a pit bull mix. At just over 9 years old, he has lived in the Bull City his entire life.

He has no campaign budget, but connects with potential voters on Twitter.



Obie's owner Sean Haugh says that as a write-in candidate for November's general election, Obie understands the woes of Durham.

Obie spent his early years chained up and abused. Sean says that the current administration has made tremendous strides for pups like Obie. In 2008, Durham Commissioners passed a tethering ordinance, an item that would have greatly benefited Obie when he was younger.



"There are still a number of dogs out there that need a helping hand as well as lot of people that need to be included in Durham's growth," Sean said on behalf of Obie.

Obie's demeanor is genuine and kind. He's got the spunk of a pup, but the wisdom of an old dog. He's eager to lead, but slow in decision making.

Sean himself ran for office a time or two as a Libertarian. Sean and Obie aren't accepting campaign contributions, but you can make a donation to the Carolina Adopt-a-bulls or to the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

You can follow Obie on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ObieForMayor

