Dog receives honorary degree

The crowd cheered as Cashmere a Labrador retriever, was presented his honorary degree at the University of Calgary in Canada.Cashmere is a guide dog for recent law graduate Tiana Knight.As Knight received her law degree, Cashmere received his "juris-tor" for being a good dog.The pair got a huge round of applause as they crossed the stage.Now with a degree in paw, Cashmere plans to continue to accompany Knight at her new job at a law firm in Calgary.