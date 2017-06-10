Dog receives honorary degree

PETS

A dog was presented with an honorary degree for being a very good dog.

CALGARY, Canada (KTRK) --
The crowd cheered as Cashmere a Labrador retriever, was presented his honorary degree at the University of Calgary in Canada.

Cashmere is a guide dog for recent law graduate Tiana Knight.

As Knight received her law degree, Cashmere received his "juris dog-tor" for being a good dog.

The pair got a huge round of applause as they crossed the stage.

Now with a degree in paw, Cashmere plans to continue to accompany Knight at her new job at a law firm in Calgary.

