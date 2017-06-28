HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Break out the pupcakes! A dog at the Houston Humane Society's shelter got a delightful birthday party in recognition of her one-year anniversary with the organization.
Adorable pup Amy and her two roommates were decked out in party hats and each got to feast on succulent pupcakes surrounded by Disney princess-themed decorations.
If the puppy cuteness is too much for you to handle, you're in luck -- Amy is up for adoption!
"She is so amazing! She's outgoing, friendly, affectionate, energetic, and playful," the Houston Humane Society wrote on its Facebook page. "We hope the next party she attends is an adoption party! Please consider making Amy part of your family."
If you are willing to adopt or foster Amy, contact Sarah at sthurman@houstonhumane.org.
