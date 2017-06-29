PETS

Dog crashes orchestra performance in Turkey

EMBED </>More Videos

This pup stole the show. (IKSEV)

This dog has an appreciation for classical music.

During a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Ephesus, Turkey on June 20, a dog wandered on stage and received a loud cheer from the crowd.

The dog made itself comfortable, sitting next to the concertmaster as the orchestra performed the first movement of Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony.

Turkish pianist Fazil Say called the unexpected arrival the "cutest moment in classical music."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petslive musicoutdoor musicmusicdogscute animalsfunny videofeel good
Load Comments
PETS
Cute puppy refuses to walk on hot day
DOGGONE CUTE! Pregnant pup has maternity photo shoot
Dog tries to stay awake during bath
Dog gets birthday party fit for a Disney princess
More Pets
Top Stories
2 San Antonio police officers critically wounded in shootout
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
Woman's car zip tied to shopping cart in Baytown
Girl falls off slide at water park in Baytown
Houston's first skyscraper up for sale
Show More
Questions remain amid new recycling contract
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA
Group condemns dropped charge in Sandra Bland case
Highest rain chance is near the coast
More News
Top Video
2 San Antonio police officers critically wounded in shootout
Best cities to celebrate July 4 named
Crooked waterspout spotted off Florida coast
Cute puppy refuses to walk on hot day
More Video