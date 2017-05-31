PETS

Baytown man finds bearded dragon on back porch

A Baytown man is looking for the owner of a bearded dragon he found on his back porch. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Anyone lose a big lizard?

A Baytown man is looking for the owner of what appears to be a pogona, commonly known as a bearded dragon, that showed up on his back porch Sunday.

Nick Miller posted the photo of the reptile in a Facebook group.

"I was going to get some life jackets and fishing poles out of the garage and he was right there," Miller said. "I thought I was seeing things. I was able to catch it, but I really didn't know what it was at first."

Miller shared the photo in hopes that someone would claim it. He said he's been getting a lot of messages about it, but he's still looking for the owner.

"I still haven't found the owner yet. People have been sending pics of the bearded dragons they've lost but when we compare pictures, we can see that it's not the same," Miller said.

Some people have offered to take the lizard in if the owner doesn't come forward.

"I want it if you don't find the owner. I already have the stuff for it," Kelly Londa wrote.

In the meantime, Miller has been taking care of the bearded dragon, feeding it and keeping it in an aquarium.

Let us know if you think you might know the owner of the lizard.

