PETS

Couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple pleads guilty to hoarding more than 170 Yorkshire terries and Yorkie mixes (KTRK)

POWAY, California --
A San Diego County couple has pleaded guilty to hoarding more than 170 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkie mixes in filthy conditions.

Authorities say Christine Calvert and Mark Vattimo entered pleas Monday to animal neglect. They face probation and counseling and can't own pets for a decade.

Investigators who went to their Poway home in January found dozens of dogs in a dark room. The floor and walls were covered in excrement, and the dogs had a variety of problems, including fleas and matted hair.

About 30 dogs were seized later at another location and another 46 were found in a motor home in Primm, Nevada, where Calvert was arrested after fleeing the state.

The dogs - including puppies born to some of the animals - were put up for adoption.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
petsdogsanimal abuseanimals in perilhoardingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Man makes rocket toy for his dog
Dog suffers injuries after abuse in Montgomery County
This dog is too cool for his fidget spinner
Boy denied service dog by city and school
More Pets
Top Stories
10-month-old boy shot and killed in SW Houston
Virginia shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
Country music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
Need a job? Head to today's Choice Career Fair
Reports of casualties after blast at China kindergarten
Death toll rises to 17 in London high-rise fire
Show More
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Crane erupts in flames near Houston Ship Channel
600+ students to be tested for TB at George Bush HS
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
More News
Top Video
10-month-old boy shot and killed in SW Houston
Virginia shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
Win a chance to play dodgeball with Ben Stiller
Crane erupts in flames near Houston Ship Channel
More Video