Caught on camera: Firefighter rescues dog in water

A rookie firefighter is being called a hero for jumping in and saving a dog in the water.Miami Beach Fire Department received an animal rescue call Thursday, alerting them to a dog struggling in water.Soon after arriving on the scene, firefighter Emilio Sanchez jumped in and rescued the dog, pulling it to safety.A video of his rescue quickly went viral. The fire department also shared photos of the dog, which they nicknamed Champ, relaxing after its eventful and later, a video showing the dog being reunited with its owner.