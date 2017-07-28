PET RESCUE

Caught on camera: Firefighter rescues dog in water

Rookie firefighter praised for saving dog in water

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
A rookie firefighter is being called a hero for jumping in and saving a dog in the water.

Miami Beach Fire Department received an animal rescue call Thursday, alerting them to a dog struggling in water.

Soon after arriving on the scene, firefighter Emilio Sanchez jumped in and rescued the dog, pulling it to safety.

A video of his rescue quickly went viral. The fire department also shared photos of the dog, which they nicknamed Champ, relaxing after its eventful and later, a video showing the dog being reunited with its owner.

