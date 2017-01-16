WEBSTER, TX (KTRK) --If you're looking for a furry, four-legged feline, you might want to consider some cats that have been living in a shelter for more than a year.
The City of Webster shared photos on Facebook of cats that have been in the Webster Animal Shelter since September of 2015.
Miss Demeanor and Holly the cat have been with the shelter since Sept. 1, 2015. They are fully vetted and affectionate.
Lace has been with the shelter since Sept. 15, 2015, and another cat named Harris is described as a dog stuck in a cat's body.
Contact the City of Webster if you are interested in adopting any of the cats.