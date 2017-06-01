Cat rescued following storm named after meteorologist

SEARCY, Arkansas --One Arkansas cat has a new name thanks to a meteorologist.
They say a cat has nine lives and it's safe to say after the storms that hit the town of Searcy last month, this kitty used at least one of them.
Marsha Rickett said she depends on the weather call from KATV Chief Meteorologist Ned Perme any time there is severe weather.
She took cover during severe weather last month and when she emerged the next morning she found this cat in a surprising place: her roof.
Rickett believes the kitten was picked up by the strong winds and landed there. The American Veterinary Medical Association said this can often happen to animals during severe storms.
The cat was only three pounds when she found it. It was soaking wet and emaciated. Rickett said it has doubled in size now that they've nursed it back to health.
She's keeping the kitten, naming her after the person she says keeps her safe during storms.
Purrrme!
The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends pet owners have a severe weather plan and keep all pets in a secure place when there's a threat of severe weather.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff