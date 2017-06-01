PETS

Cat rescued following storm named after meteorologist

EMBED </>More Videos

Cat rescued following severe storm is then named after meteorologist. (KTRK)

SEARCY, Arkansas --
One Arkansas cat has a new name thanks to a meteorologist.

They say a cat has nine lives and it's safe to say after the storms that hit the town of Searcy last month, this kitty used at least one of them.

Marsha Rickett said she depends on the weather call from KATV Chief Meteorologist Ned Perme any time there is severe weather.

She took cover during severe weather last month and when she emerged the next morning she found this cat in a surprising place: her roof.

Rickett believes the kitten was picked up by the strong winds and landed there. The American Veterinary Medical Association said this can often happen to animals during severe storms.

The cat was only three pounds when she found it. It was soaking wet and emaciated. Rickett said it has doubled in size now that they've nursed it back to health.

She's keeping the kitten, naming her after the person she says keeps her safe during storms.

Purrrme!

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends pet owners have a severe weather plan and keep all pets in a secure place when there's a threat of severe weather.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petscatspetpet rescuesevere weatherstormArkansas
Load Comments
PETS
Watch this dog play fetch with itself
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
Man calls ABC13 after told not to feed dumped puppy
Mother duck adopts plastic Easter egg
More Pets
Top Stories
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Men accused of killing 4-year-old linked to other murder
LIVE: Community leaders address threats to Al Green
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle charged
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Texas EquuSearch looking for Houston woman
Show More
Man's Google search leads to fugitive's arrest
Daredevil dirt bikers jump portion of collapsed bridge
Cavs the champs but Warriors favored in NBA Finals
Teacher accused of taking upskirt videos of schoolgirls
Heavy storms possible for the weekend
More News
Top Video
Cavs the champs but Warriors favored in NBA Finals
Teacher accused of taking upskirt videos of schoolgirls
Men accused of killing 4-year-old linked to other murder
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
More Video