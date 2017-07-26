PETS

Buy a burrito, help the puppies: Chipotle & Houston SPCA team up

Houston SPCA is teaming up with Chipotle for a fundraiser. (Shutterstock/AP Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Next week, Houston-area Chipotle restaurants are bringing together two of our favorite things: burritos and cute animals.

Half of the proceeds from eligible orders will be donated to the Houston SPCA, one of several area animal rescue organizations currently dealing with a major animal surplus.

The promotion runs between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. For the donation to be made, diners must mention the fundraiser or show the SPCA's social post to the cashier.


Related Topics:
petsSPCAanimal rescuefundraiserchipotlefoodfast food restaurantHouston
