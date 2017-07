A 3-year-old boy in Pennsylvania who is battling eye cancer has a new best friend thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Cameras were there the moment Zachary Oppenheimer met his new puppy for the first time.The Cocker Spaniel puppy arrived by plane from Atlanta Wednesday, and was donated by "Puppy-Spot," an organization the helps match puppies with caring families.ABC News has learned the family has already decided on the puppy's name: Buttons.