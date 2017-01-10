ANIMAL ABUSE

Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in Anahuac area
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A bald eagle was euthanized after it was shot in Chambers County, and deputies hope to find who did it.

Investigators said Tuesday a $1,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooter.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the bald eagle was shot in the Anahuac area, and was badly injured. Officials say they had to put the eagle down because of its injuries.

The eagle was rushed to the Wildlife Center of Texas, where veterinarians said the bird was blinded by the shooting. The bird also has a severely injured beak.

Bald eagles are the protected national bird of the United States, which is why deputies are desperate to find who did this.

If anyone has information, contact Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844=860-8477, or the Texas Wildlife Crime Stoppers at 800-792-4263.
