It was a backyard standoff caught on video between a big bear and a small dog.A bear took a leisurely dip in the swimming pool of a California residence, then wandered off into a forested area adjacent to the house.The bear sat and ate fruit from trees in the wooded area before being confronted by a small domestic dog.The dog and bear engaged in a short standoff before the bear began to pursue the dog across the yard of the home. The tables turned, however, when the dog chased the bear through the yard onto a children's jungle gym.After the dramatic pursuit, the bear continued to wander around the neighborhood.