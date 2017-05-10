PETS

Watch this small dog chase a big bear out of a backyard in California

A backyard standoff between a dog and bear in California. (KTRK)

BRADBURY, California (KTRK) --
It was a backyard standoff caught on video between a big bear and a small dog.

A bear took a leisurely dip in the swimming pool of a California residence, then wandered off into a forested area adjacent to the house.

The bear sat and ate fruit from trees in the wooded area before being confronted by a small domestic dog.

The dog and bear engaged in a short standoff before the bear began to pursue the dog across the yard of the home. The tables turned, however, when the dog chased the bear through the yard onto a children's jungle gym.

After the dramatic pursuit, the bear continued to wander around the neighborhood.

