PETS

Adorable dog brings water to umpires during baseball game

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog brings water to umpires during baseball game (Fort Wayne Tincaps)

If they ever decide to let dogs into Cooperstown, Jake will definitely be on the first canine voting ballot.

Jake the Diamond Dog is a furry favorite in minor league baseball, regularly delivering game balls and even catching frisbees on the field. games where he's helped deliver game balls and even caught frisbees on the field.

On June 26, Jake appeared at a matchup between the Fort Wayne Tincaps and the South Bend Cubs in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the lovable dog brought water to the umpires.

Sports Anchor Zach Groth at ABC affiliate WPTA shared video of the water delivery on Twitter, where it was retweeted over 500 times.


"What a good dog," commented one Twitter user.

"I'VE GOT HIS PAWTOGRAPH!" commented another.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerdogsbaseballsportscute animals
Load Comments
PETS
Dog elected as mayor of small town
Tarantulas, scorpions seized from abandoned apartment
Family expected pet dog's ashes, got his frozen body
Kitten loses three paws in horrific abuse case in Spring
More Pets
Top Stories
Flood advisories issued around Houston area
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen relative
Memorial Hermann laying off 350 employees
2 wanted in armored car robbery in SW Houston
Tarantulas, scorpions seized from abandoned apartment
HPD cracking down on highly addictive and deadly drug
Unruly passenger on flight released from federal custody
Show More
Future of Manvel Mansion, homeless vets altered
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
Super calm dad goes viral after toddler's tantrum
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
Officials: Weed killer ingredient may cause cancer
More News
Top Video
Memorial Hermann laying off 350 employees
Grammy-winner surprises formerly homeless teen
Tarantulas, scorpions seized from abandoned apartment
2 wanted in armored car robbery in SW Houston
More Video