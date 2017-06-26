Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring

A local veterinarian says someone found a 14-week-old kitten with hair ties wrapped so tightly around its legs that three of its paws fell off.The kitten was able to remove one of the ties which saved its fourth paw.The veterinarians at Stuebner Airline Champions Veterinary Hospital will have to amputate the back legs from the knee down and the front paw will be amputated from the elbow down.Authorities are looking for the person responsible. They face a charge of animal cruelty.ABC13 reporter Steve Campion is talking to the veterinarian and authorities about what is being done to help the kitten and finding who's responsible on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.