PETS

5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car by quick-thinking officer with cooler

EMBED </>More Videos

After two 5-week-old puppies were left in a hot car, a police officer with a cooler jumped into action. (WSOC)

ROCK HILL, S.C. --
A police officer said it was 94 degrees outside when she was called to rescue two 5-week-old pit bull puppies locked inside a car.

After South Carolina Officer Robin Gander was able to pull them out of the car, it was clear they were very overheated.

"They were very hot to the touch, panting heavily, crying out," she said.

Gander had responded to a 911 call when a gym manager heard the animals crying, according to WSOC. After she was able to get them out, Gander used what she had on hand -- a cooler for her lunch -- to bring some relief to the puppies.

"So, I was actually able to fit them into my cooler so they could sit on something cool, and then just had the (air conditioning) blasting, just blowing on them," she said.

The woman who police say left the puppies in the car, Latoya Reid, had been in a nearby hair salon. Reid told authorities she was waiting on someone who was buying the puppies and had only left them alone about 15 minutes. Gander said the buyer never came.

Fifteen minutes inside a hot car can be enough for dogs to sustain brain damage, according to pet travel site Trips with Pets. On a 90 degree day, 15 minutes is enough to raise the temperature to 113 degrees inside a car, one study found.

Reid was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. Because the court case against her is pending, the puppies aren't yet available for adoption. They're currently being cared for by animal control.

Read more on this story from WSOC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petspuppyhot caranimal rescuepolicefeel goodgood news
Load Comments
PETS
Three cases of dog flu confirmed in Harris County
Man makes rocket toy for his dog
These police puppies are impossibly cute
Couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies
More Pets
Top Stories
Major breach exposes Houston client information
Man found shot to death inside car in NW Houston
Amazon to acquire Whole Foods Market
Man with non-verbal autism missing
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Fred Hartman Bridge
City to do re-dedication of Emancipation Park
Death toll rises to 30 in London high-rise fire
Show More
Gene Simmons seeks to trademark 'rock on' gesture
Student mowing lawns in 50 states for good cause
Couple fights clerk over Hot Cheetos
Power pole crashes on top of truck in SE Houston
Prankster fools airport-goers with fake outlet
More News
Top Video
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display
City to do re-dedication of Emancipation Park
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Fred Hartman Bridge
Russia claims it has killed IS leader al-Baghdadi
More Video