PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
There are plenty of ways to care for a four-legged friend in Pearland and Friendswood.

From pet-friendly restaurants to veterinary services, Community Impact Newspaper has compiled a list of local places to ensure pets stay healthy. This list is not comprehensive.

ANIMAL CONTROL


Brazoria County Animal Control
3602 CR 45, Angleton
979-864-2392
www.brazoriacountytx.gov

Friendswood Animal Control
3000 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
281-996-3390
www.ci.friendswood.tx.us

Galveston County Animal Resource Center
3412 25th Ave. N., Texas City
409-948-2485
www.gchd.org

Pearland Animal Services and Adoption Center
2002 Old Alvin Road, Pearland
281-652-1970
www.pearlandtx.gov/departments/animal-services

Clinics & vets


Alvin-Friendswood Veterinary Clinic
2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Ste. 124, Friendswood
281-992-7500

Banfield Pet Hospital at PetSmart
3119 Silverlake Village Drive, Pearland
713-436-6307
www.banfield.com

Claws and Paws Veterinary Hospital
2556 E. Broadway St., Pearland
281-997-1426
www.cpvh.com

Friendswood Animal Clinic
1405 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
281-816-7365
www.friendswoodanimalclinic.com

Parkwood Animal Hospital & Boarding
1301 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
281-648-7387
www.parkwoodanimalhospital.com

Pearland 288 Animal Emergency Clinic
10100 W. Broadway St., Ste. 102, Pearland
713-482-4592
http://pearlandanimalemergency.com

Pearland Animal Hospital
1601 N. Main St., Pearland
281-485-2496
www.pearlandanimalhospital.com

Pearland Pet Health Center
10525 Hughes Ranch Road, Pearland
713-436-2555
www.pearlandpethealthcenter.com

Shadow Creek Veterinary Clinic
11041 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 101, Pearland
713-436-3848
www.shadowcreekvet.com

Silverlake Animal Hospital
10015 W. Broadway St., Ste. G, Pearland
281-709-2076
www.pearlandvets.com

Westside Veterinary Clinic
9223 W. Broadway St., Ste. 107, Pearland
281-997-1044
www.pearlandvetclinic.com

Westside Veterinary Hospital
6034 W. Broadway St., Pearland
281-485-9840
www.pearlandvetclinic.com

Veterinary Clinic
2014 N. Main St., Pearland
281-258-4276
www.pearlandveterinaryclinic.com

Grooming


Fabulous Furs
202 E. Edgewood Drive, Friendswood
281-482-1772

Friendswood Grooming Salon
524 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
281-482-3879

Gimmie a Bark
103 Shadwell Lane, Friendswood
281-482-1911
www.gimmieabark.com

Pampered Pooches
Pampered Pooches Pet Salon
6713 W. Broadway St., Ste. G, Pearland
281-997-8686
www.facebook.com/pamperedpoochespetsalon

Tracy's TLC Grooming
5131 FM 2351, Ste. B, Friendswood
281-996-7010
www.petgroomingfriendswood.com

Multiservice


Beverly's Touch of Class Grooming
2401 S. Grand Blvd., Pearland
281-412-5959
www.beverlysgrooming.com

Le Bone Pet Spa
3725 Allen Road, Pearland
281-992-0900
www.lebonepetspa.com

Paws and Friends
3602 Bailey Ave., Manvel
281-489-8669
www.pawsandfriends.com

Pawsh Doghouse
101 E. Edgewood St., Friendswood
832-481-9551
www.pawshdoghouse.biz

Pearland Barkway
1853 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 105, Pearland
281-741-7058
www.pearlandbarkway.com

Pet Spa & Retreat
9430 W. Broadway St., Ste. 156, Pearland
281-997-7387
www.petspaandretreat.com

The Pink Paws Pet Spa and Hotel
12155 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 114, Pearland
713-436-8530
www.thepinkpawspetspa.com

Pooch Pad Country Kennel and Grooming
5115 McKnight Road, Pearland
281-489-9727
www.poochpadkennel.com

Obedience Training Bullpen Dog Training Center
The Bullpen Dog Training Center
6034 Manry Road, Pearland
832-622-6474
www.bullpendtc.com

Dogs Gone Good
2510 CR 58, Rosharon
713-557-1949
www.dogsgonegood.com

Meadowlake Pet Resort & Training Center
13500 Furman Road, Houston
281-677-3523
www.meadowlakepetresort.com

Pet-friendly restaurants


Center Court Pizza & Brew
9721 W. Broadway St., Pearland
713-436-7385
www.centercourtpizza.com

Friends Uncorked
111 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
281-648-1707
www.friends-uncorked.com

King's Biergarten & Restaurant
1329 E. Broadway St., Pearland
832-569-4141
www.kingsbiergarten.com

Rescues & Shelters
DREAM Dachshund Rescue, Education & Adoption Mission
713-481-1888
www.dreamdachs.org

The Forgotten Pet Advocates
www.forgottenpetadvocates.com

Friendswood Animal Advocates Rescue
www.friendswoodanimaladvocates.info

Houston Humane Society
14700 Almeda Road, Houston
713-433-6421
www.houstonhumane.org

Pet Hub Animal Rescue
www.pet-hub-rescue.org

Retail


Floppy Pets
3354 FM 528, Friendswood
281-993-4172
www.floppypets.com

Gulf Coast Equine and Pet Center
4111 FM 2351, Friendswood
281-482-7186
www.gulfcoastequinepet.com

Natural Pawz
2803 Business Center Drive, Ste. 129, Pearland
832-406-7457
www.naturalpawz.com

The Fish Bowl and More
2205 Main St., Ste. A, Pearland
281-485-0012
http://thefishbowlandmore.com

Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop
2800 E. Broadway St., Ste. L, Pearland
281-416-4420
www.wbu.com

This story appears courtesy of our news partners at Community Impact Newspaper

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
