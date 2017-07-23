ANIMAL CONTROL

There are plenty of ways to care for a four-legged friend in Pearland and Friendswood.From pet-friendly restaurants to veterinary services,of local places to ensure pets stay healthy. This list is not comprehensive.3602 CR 45, Angleton979-864-23923000 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood281-996-33903412 25th Ave. N., Texas City409-948-24852002 Old Alvin Road, Pearland281-652-19702407 W. Parkwood Ave., Ste. 124, Friendswood281-992-75003119 Silverlake Village Drive, Pearland713-436-63072556 E. Broadway St., Pearland281-997-14261405 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood281-816-73651301 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood281-648-738710100 W. Broadway St., Ste. 102, Pearland713-482-45921601 N. Main St., Pearland281-485-249610525 Hughes Ranch Road, Pearland713-436-255511041 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 101, Pearland713-436-384810015 W. Broadway St., Ste. G, Pearland281-709-20769223 W. Broadway St., Ste. 107, Pearland281-997-10446034 W. Broadway St., Pearland281-485-98402014 N. Main St., Pearland281-258-4276202 E. Edgewood Drive, Friendswood281-482-1772524 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood281-482-3879103 Shadwell Lane, Friendswood281-482-19116713 W. Broadway St., Ste. G, Pearland281-997-86865131 FM 2351, Ste. B, Friendswood281-996-70102401 S. Grand Blvd., Pearland281-412-59593725 Allen Road, Pearland281-992-09003602 Bailey Ave., Manvel281-489-8669101 E. Edgewood St., Friendswood832-481-95511853 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 105, Pearland281-741-70589430 W. Broadway St., Ste. 156, Pearland281-997-738712155 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 114, Pearland713-436-85305115 McKnight Road, Pearland281-489-9727The Bullpen Dog Training Center6034 Manry Road, Pearland832-622-64742510 CR 58, Rosharon713-557-194913500 Furman Road, Houston281-677-35239721 W. Broadway St., Pearland713-436-7385111 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood281-648-17071329 E. Broadway St., Pearland832-569-4141DREAM Dachshund Rescue, Education & Adoption Mission713-481-188814700 Almeda Road, Houston713-433-64213354 FM 528, Friendswood281-993-41724111 FM 2351, Friendswood281-482-71862803 Business Center Drive, Ste. 129, Pearland832-406-74572205 Main St., Ste. A, Pearland281-485-00122800 E. Broadway St., Ste. L, Pearland281-416-4420