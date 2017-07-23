PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --There are plenty of ways to care for a four-legged friend in Pearland and Friendswood.
From pet-friendly restaurants to veterinary services, Community Impact Newspaper has compiled a list of local places to ensure pets stay healthy. This list is not comprehensive.
ANIMAL CONTROL
Brazoria County Animal Control
3602 CR 45, Angleton
979-864-2392
www.brazoriacountytx.gov
Friendswood Animal Control
3000 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
281-996-3390
www.ci.friendswood.tx.us
Galveston County Animal Resource Center
3412 25th Ave. N., Texas City
409-948-2485
www.gchd.org
Pearland Animal Services and Adoption Center
2002 Old Alvin Road, Pearland
281-652-1970
www.pearlandtx.gov/departments/animal-services
Clinics & vets
Alvin-Friendswood Veterinary Clinic
2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Ste. 124, Friendswood
281-992-7500
Banfield Pet Hospital at PetSmart
3119 Silverlake Village Drive, Pearland
713-436-6307
www.banfield.com
Claws and Paws Veterinary Hospital
2556 E. Broadway St., Pearland
281-997-1426
www.cpvh.com
Friendswood Animal Clinic
1405 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
281-816-7365
www.friendswoodanimalclinic.com
Parkwood Animal Hospital & Boarding
1301 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
281-648-7387
www.parkwoodanimalhospital.com
Pearland 288 Animal Emergency Clinic
10100 W. Broadway St., Ste. 102, Pearland
713-482-4592
http://pearlandanimalemergency.com
Pearland Animal Hospital
1601 N. Main St., Pearland
281-485-2496
www.pearlandanimalhospital.com
Pearland Pet Health Center
10525 Hughes Ranch Road, Pearland
713-436-2555
www.pearlandpethealthcenter.com
Shadow Creek Veterinary Clinic
11041 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 101, Pearland
713-436-3848
www.shadowcreekvet.com
Silverlake Animal Hospital
10015 W. Broadway St., Ste. G, Pearland
281-709-2076
www.pearlandvets.com
Westside Veterinary Clinic
9223 W. Broadway St., Ste. 107, Pearland
281-997-1044
www.pearlandvetclinic.com
Westside Veterinary Hospital
6034 W. Broadway St., Pearland
281-485-9840
www.pearlandvetclinic.com
Veterinary Clinic
2014 N. Main St., Pearland
281-258-4276
www.pearlandveterinaryclinic.com
Grooming
Fabulous Furs
202 E. Edgewood Drive, Friendswood
281-482-1772
Friendswood Grooming Salon
524 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
281-482-3879
Gimmie a Bark
103 Shadwell Lane, Friendswood
281-482-1911
www.gimmieabark.com
Pampered Pooches
Pampered Pooches Pet Salon
6713 W. Broadway St., Ste. G, Pearland
281-997-8686
www.facebook.com/pamperedpoochespetsalon
Tracy's TLC Grooming
5131 FM 2351, Ste. B, Friendswood
281-996-7010
www.petgroomingfriendswood.com
Multiservice
Beverly's Touch of Class Grooming
2401 S. Grand Blvd., Pearland
281-412-5959
www.beverlysgrooming.com
Le Bone Pet Spa
3725 Allen Road, Pearland
281-992-0900
www.lebonepetspa.com
Paws and Friends
3602 Bailey Ave., Manvel
281-489-8669
www.pawsandfriends.com
Pawsh Doghouse
101 E. Edgewood St., Friendswood
832-481-9551
www.pawshdoghouse.biz
Pearland Barkway
1853 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 105, Pearland
281-741-7058
www.pearlandbarkway.com
Pet Spa & Retreat
9430 W. Broadway St., Ste. 156, Pearland
281-997-7387
www.petspaandretreat.com
The Pink Paws Pet Spa and Hotel
12155 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 114, Pearland
713-436-8530
www.thepinkpawspetspa.com
Pooch Pad Country Kennel and Grooming
5115 McKnight Road, Pearland
281-489-9727
www.poochpadkennel.com
Obedience Training Bullpen Dog Training Center
The Bullpen Dog Training Center
6034 Manry Road, Pearland
832-622-6474
www.bullpendtc.com
Dogs Gone Good
2510 CR 58, Rosharon
713-557-1949
www.dogsgonegood.com
Meadowlake Pet Resort & Training Center
13500 Furman Road, Houston
281-677-3523
www.meadowlakepetresort.com
Pet-friendly restaurants
Center Court Pizza & Brew
9721 W. Broadway St., Pearland
713-436-7385
www.centercourtpizza.com
Friends Uncorked
111 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
281-648-1707
www.friends-uncorked.com
King's Biergarten & Restaurant
1329 E. Broadway St., Pearland
832-569-4141
www.kingsbiergarten.com
Rescues & Shelters
DREAM Dachshund Rescue, Education & Adoption Mission
713-481-1888
www.dreamdachs.org
The Forgotten Pet Advocates
www.forgottenpetadvocates.com
Friendswood Animal Advocates Rescue
www.friendswoodanimaladvocates.info
Houston Humane Society
14700 Almeda Road, Houston
713-433-6421
www.houstonhumane.org
Pet Hub Animal Rescue
www.pet-hub-rescue.org
Retail
Floppy Pets
3354 FM 528, Friendswood
281-993-4172
www.floppypets.com
Gulf Coast Equine and Pet Center
4111 FM 2351, Friendswood
281-482-7186
www.gulfcoastequinepet.com
Natural Pawz
2803 Business Center Drive, Ste. 129, Pearland
832-406-7457
www.naturalpawz.com
The Fish Bowl and More
2205 Main St., Ste. A, Pearland
281-485-0012
http://thefishbowlandmore.com
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop
2800 E. Broadway St., Ste. L, Pearland
281-416-4420
www.wbu.com
This story appears courtesy of our news partners at Community Impact Newspaper
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff