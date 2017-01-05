PETS

Long road to recovery for 150 animals taken from Dayton shelter
Long road to recovery for 150 animals taken from Dayton shelter

Eyewitness News was there as 150 animals were removed from a Dayton animal rescue and taken to the Houston SPCA.

The dogs and cats were from Puppy-Dogs-R-Us, a 20-acre, self-described animal rescue.

"Because of the medical conditions that our veterinary staff is seeing, it's clear that there was neglect, they were suffering from fractures, anemia, parasites, medical conditions that should have been taken care of," Kerry McKneel said.

PHOTOS: Houston SPCA saves over 150 animals
Majority of the cats and about half the dogs have upper respiratory infections and other chronic problems, the SPCA said.

The Dayton SPCA case will go before a judge in a civil hearing on January 10. Pet owners must attend and show ownership, including vet records and photos.

Possible criminal charges will be determined by the Liberty County District Attorney's Office.
