10 new K-9 officers graduate from HCSO Academy

Harris County Precinct 1 Constables

Harris County Precinct 3 Constables

Harris County Precinct 8 Constables

Hempstead Police Department

Missouri City Police Department

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables

Waller County Sheriff's Office

Ten new K-9 officers graduated Tuesday from a variety of agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The ceremony was held at the HCSO Academy in Humble. HCSO has one dog entering their crime-fighting K-9 family.Dogs were available for demonstration.A number of agencies were represented at the graduation ceremony, including:Congratulations to these four-legged heroes!