10 new K-9 officers graduate from HCSO Academy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ten new K-9 officers graduated Tuesday from a variety of agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The ceremony was held at the HCSO Academy in Humble. HCSO has one dog entering their crime-fighting K-9 family.
Dogs were available for demonstration.
A number of agencies were represented at the graduation ceremony, including:
- Harris County Precinct 1 Constables
- Harris County Precinct 3 Constables
- Harris County Precinct 8 Constables
- Hempstead Police Department
- Missouri City Police Department
- Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables
- Waller County Sheriff's Office
Congratulations to these four-legged heroes!
