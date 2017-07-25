PETS

10 new K-9 officers graduate from HCSO Academy

K9 graduates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ten new K-9 officers graduated Tuesday from a variety of agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The ceremony was held at the HCSO Academy in Humble. HCSO has one dog entering their crime-fighting K-9 family.

Dogs were available for demonstration.

A number of agencies were represented at the graduation ceremony, including:
  • Harris County Precinct 1 Constables
  • Harris County Precinct 3 Constables
  • Harris County Precinct 8 Constables
  • Hempstead Police Department
  • Missouri City Police Department
  • Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables
  • Waller County Sheriff's Office


Congratulations to these four-legged heroes!

