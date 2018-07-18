PETS & ANIMALS

WOOF! Have fun with your favorite four-legged pet this week at Houston World Series of Dog Shows

The World Series of Dog Shows returns to Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston World Series of Dog Shows is back for its 41st year!

The dog show will take place at NRG Center from July 18-22. Families of all ages and sizes are invited out to watch dogs compete in contest events such as flyball, canine musical freestyle, grooming competitions and obedience.

"As we enter our 41st year, we try to ensure there's something for all members of the family to enjoy," Tom Pincus, president of the Houston Kennel Club and show chairman, said in a release. "Between shopping in the McScotty Market, exciting competitions and events like AKC's My Dog Can Do That!, there's something to captivate every member of the family."

If you plan on attending, admission and parking are both free on Wednesday. And of course, you can bring your four-legged friend to the show.

General show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Ticket information can be found on the Houston Dog Shows website.
