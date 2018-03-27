PETS & ANIMALS

Woman comes home to snake dangling from front door

Woman comes home to snake dangling from front door (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Montgomery County woman is warning her friends and neighbors that spring time in Texas also means it's snake season.

The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" stands true especially when it comes to the snake found on this woman's door.

Allison Keller, posted a video on her Facebook page, which showed the snake slithering over her front door for several minutes.

Keller wanted to warn her neighbors to be vigilant about snakes during their prime season.

Texas is home to over 76 species of snakes, but only 15 percent of those snakes are actually venomous.

Although, the number of venomous snakes is fairly low, it's still important to be informed and know a few snake safety tips.

Watch this video to find out what to do if you cross paths with a snake

Here are a few descriptions of common snakes you may come across, and some tips on what to do if see one.

