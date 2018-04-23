PETS & ANIMALS

Woman charged after allegedly breaking kitten's neck, killing it

Woman charged after allegedly snapping kitten's neck (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say she snapped a kitten's neck and killed it.

Kimberly Anne Burnam allegedly snapped her kitten's neck on Sept.18, 2017 because she could not afford medical treatment for the animal.

Court documents stated that Burnam brought her kitten to the Advanced Pet Care of Clear Lake located in the 15000 block of Old Galveston Road for medical care.

The clinic staff reportedly noticed the kittens intestines protruding from his anus, and told Burnam that the kitten would need to be euthanized.

When Burnam learned that she could not afford the fees, she allegedly left the clinic with the kitten and shortly after returned with the dead kitten wrapped in a blanket.

Burnam reportedly told officers that she killed the kitten because she could not afford the euthanasia fees and saw no other option.

Authorities are currently searching for Burnam. If you see her you're asked to call police.
