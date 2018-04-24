PETS & ANIMALS

WATCH OUT! Goose attacks high school golfer

Goose attacks high school golfer at golf course (KTRK)

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (KTRK) --
A high school golfer in Michigan was caught off guard by an unlikely opponent.

Photos of the attack are going viral as a Blissfield High School golfer was attacked on the golf course by the big bird.

The golfers had just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway when they passed a goose nest.

The goose started flying toward the teen and ended up on top of him.

Blissfield High School posted the photos on social media with the caption "And you thought golf was boring?"


The student was not hurt but he says his pride was injured.

SEE ALSO: Goose attack on 5-year-old Houston girl goes viral

Girl Goose Photo Folo

