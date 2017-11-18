Want to live longer? Get a dog

The secret to having a longer life is actually found in man's best friend, according to a new study.New research suggests dog owners are happier, healthier and less likely to die from heart-related conditions.A Swedish study analyzed more than 3 million people over the age of 40 in their research.Researchers found those who own dogs tend to be more active and have a lower body mass index.There are also social benefits to having a dog as dog owners are more likely to interact with each other.