EARTHQUAKE

VIDEO: Earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest off the coast of Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast. (KABC)

CHANNEL ISLANDS, California --
Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.

Video from a camera trained on the nest shows the three small birds, along with an adult eagle, reacting to the temblor.

The tree begins to shake and the adult eagle takes flight for a moment as the chicks raise their heads and peer around as they bounce from the seismic waves. The adult eagle eventually returns to the nest to check on the shaken babies.

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Channel Islands off the Southern California coast on Thursday, shaking large swaths of SoCal.

The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 39 miles southwest of Oxnard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsearthquakebald eagleanimalCaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Earthquake strikes off the coast of Mexico
Tsunami warning canceled after Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake
More earthquake
PETS & ANIMALS
Dolphin beached on High Island after attack
Elderly woman recovering after being attacked by Rottweilers in Pearland
Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in the U.S.
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Show More
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
FAMOUS FRONT ROW: Verlander, Houston celebs catch Rockets win
Man with cancer awarded $37M in Johnson & Johnson powder case
More News