A disabled veteran and city employees are working to free a dog found stuck in a culvert in northeast Houston.The man told Eyewitness News he could hear the dog barking and called 311.Employees with Houston Public Works have been dispatched to help free the dog, but are in a race against time as storms take aim at southeast Texas late Friday.The veteran said he sought help for the animal because he feared the dog might drown if the rains get heavy enough.An Eyewitness News crew was able to position our cameras down the culvert, where we could see the dog struggling to walk.Initially, it appeared the dog might have an injury to its hind legs as it struggled to move around the culvert, toppling over several times onto its side.