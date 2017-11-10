HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Texas startup delivers top-quality dog food directly to your door

Grocery Pup offering dog food delivery in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Houstonians love their dogs. We bring them to the office, accompany them to the dog park, and take them shopping with us. We iron their bandanas, make sure their beds are comfy, and sometimes create elaborate songs that we sing to them when no one else is home. At local restaurants with patios, our canine companions are more likely to get a bowl of fresh water before our waiter has even stopped by to say hello.

With this kind of devotion, it makes sense that Grocery Pup, a new Austin-based subscription dog food delivery service, would offer its services in Houston as well. The brainchild of Ruth Stedman, Grocery Pup offers 100 percent human-grade meals delivered directly to your door.

The idea for Grocery Pup came while Stedman was in graduate school at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. When she and her fiance decided to add a puppy to their family, Stedman began researching dog food brands to find the best one. What she found instead were labels filled with indecipherable ingredients. "I realized that dog food hadn't really changed in the past few decades," says Stedman. And so, the enterprising MBA student decided to change it on her own.

