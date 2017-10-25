SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --The puppies have spoken, and they say the Astros are headed for a World Series victory.
Sugar Land Animal Services set up two bowls of doggie treats and instructed four hungry pups to follow their heart to the snacks from the winning team, and the Astros swept the Dodgers three to one.
As one Instagram commenter so eloquently put it, "They're too cute to be wrong!"
All of the dogs featured in the video will soon be available for adoption.
A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
