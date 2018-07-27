Apparently, dogs really are man's best friend. They even know when you're feeling blue.
A small study in the journal Learning and Behavior found dogs are more likely to rush to their owner's side when the owner makes crying sounds as opposed to speaking in a normal voice.
That was true regardless of age, breed or training.
Scientists say the findings could help them understand what helps dogs, especially service dogs, to assist humans in times of need.
