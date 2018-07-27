DOG

Study shows dogs have the ability to read human emotions

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs can read your emotions (KTRK)

Apparently, dogs really are man's best friend. They even know when you're feeling blue.

A small study in the journal Learning and Behavior found dogs are more likely to rush to their owner's side when the owner makes crying sounds as opposed to speaking in a normal voice.

That was true regardless of age, breed or training.

Scientists say the findings could help them understand what helps dogs, especially service dogs, to assist humans in times of need.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscomfort dogdogstudysciencedepressionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Police seek suspect who left dog to drown in high tide
Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News