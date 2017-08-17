SPCA rescued more than 80 miniature horses near Baytown

The Houston SPCA rescued dozens of miniature horses and ponies from a property near Baytown Wednesday.The final count of rescues was 81 animals, a combo of mini horses and ponies. There is one donkey in the mix.A day later, many of the horses are still skittish. SPCA vets have literally been working around the clock to treat them.The rescue group says the horses are emaciated and suffering from a variety of medical issues, including lameness and overgrown hooves. They reportedly have had no access to fresh water, and many are having difficulty breathing."Some have overgrown hooves. The hooves are supposed to be trimmed. That was never done. (No) access to fresh water affects internally as well as externally. And the blindness, the partial blindness... They have to investigate why this happened, if there were any attacks," said Julie Kuenstle, a spokesperson with the Houston SPCAKuenstle says many of these horses will have a long road of healing ahead.Houston SPCA operates solely on donations and would appreciate the following items to help with this rescue: grooming supplies, such as brushes and de-tangler, fly masks with no holes, saddle blankets, halters and cotton lead ropes.Donations may be dropped off at the Houston SPCA, 900 Portway Drive.Anyone interested in helping financially can