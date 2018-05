On World Turtle Day, the NOAA Galveston Lab released sea turtles that have completed their rehabilitation at the NOAA Sea Turtle Hospital and the Moody Gardens Aquarium.Experts released 10 Kemp's ridleys, 1 large loggerhead, and 21 green sea turtles with the assistance of Moody Gardens, the Houston Zoo, TIRN and TAMUG and the local Master Naturalists.