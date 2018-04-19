PETS & ANIMALS

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi

EMBED </>More Videos

Willow a 14th-generation descendent of the Queen's beloved corgi Susan. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LONDON --
Queen Elizabeth is reeling from the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi.

According to British media reports, Willow was put down at Windsor Castle after battling cancer.

Willow, 14, was the last of a group of purebred corgis descended from Susan, a corgi that then-Princess Elizabeth received as a gift, ABC News reported. Willow was featured in Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday photos taken by Annie Leibovitz in 2016 and has appeared alongside Queen Elizabeth during numerous public appearances over the years.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, is believed to have raised dozens of corgis during her life. She still has a dachshund-corgi crossbreed and another adopted corgi not descended from Susan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsroyalsroyal familydogslondon
PETS & ANIMALS
Cat walks 12 miles to reunite with family, they drop him at shelter
Newborn red river hog debuts at Houston Zoo
"Pinto", therapy dog brings smiles to young patients
Pct. 4 deputies: Aggressive alligator found in Atascocita
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Houston Texans release 2018 season schedule
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Barbara Bush's scrapbooks give insight to family's legacy
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
Show More
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Cook fired over racial slur on student's receipt at UNT
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
More News