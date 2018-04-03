PETS & ANIMALS

Puppies rescued after being abandoned near dumpster in Alvin

EMBED </>More Videos

Puppies rescued after being abandoned near dumpster (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Good Samaritans rescued three puppies in Alvin after they were abandoned near a dumpster on March 26.

Someone spotted the 3-month-old strays in a crate that was left at Ashely Oaks trailer park with no food and water.

All three puppies were rescued by Pits R Us, a local rescue group, and taken to Three Little Pitties All Breed Rescue, a nonprofit group that will help the puppies find forever homes.

JoLana Talbot with Three Little Pitties says these were the tenth dumped dogs found in the park this year.

"For every one we save, thousands more still die. But, we fight for the voiceless," Talbot said.

Talbot wanted to remind people to adopt, donate, foster, volunteer and educate themselves on the many resources available to animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspet adoptionpet rescuedonationsAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Wildlife workers remove light fixtures stuck on deer's head
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
What Astros' World Series rings could look like
Show More
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
TIMELINE: Deputy killed in Baytown
More News
Top Video
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Police release body cam video of violent arrest of jaywalker
What Astros' World Series rings could look like
More Video