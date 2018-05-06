PETS & ANIMALS

Possible rabid bobcat bites father and son

EMBED </>More Videos

A father and son are bit by a bobcat that may have rabies. (KTRK)

A father and son in Maine are receiving treatments for rabies after a bobcat attack on May 2.

The attack happened after the bobcat allegedly took refuge in the family's barn.

A neighbor spotted the animal and warned the family that the bobcat was coming from the woods.

When John Plowden reached out to authorities the bobcat showed up.

"We were standing like 15 to 20 feet off the barn and backed up and it took a step towards me and then it turned," Plowden said.

Plowden said the bobcat then lunged at his son, Justin, biting him in the face.

"All of the sudden it latched up. I don't remember much, I just remember my dad pulling it off of my cheek," said Justin Plowden.

The father was also attacked and bitten on the arm by the bobcat.

Both, the father and son, went to the hospital to get treated for rabies.

Officials are still looking for the animal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabiesfamilyu.s. & worldanimal attackMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Ducklings rescued after they fall in sewage drain
Free pet adoptions at Harris County Animal Shelter this weekend
Horses stolen from Cypress stable found at abandoned house
Necropsy confirms cause of death for puppy in United overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance
Resident shoots suspect found burglarizing cars in SW Houston
HPD: 2 people shot in road rage incident in west Houston
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Martha Castex-Tatum wins special election in District K
Brothers help lead wheelchair basketball team to championship
Houston brothers road to recovery after tragic crash
School bus driver accused of screaming threats towards kids
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Family separated after 3-alarm fire destroyed home in east Houston
Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting girl in La Porte
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Walk honors memory of man killed by HPD officers on Cinco de Mayo
More News