On March 23rd, ABC13 and BARC, Houston along with our partners, invite you to Pick Your Pet! Dozens of Houston pets are looking for their Forever Homes and yours could be one. Don't miss this opportunity to find your new best friend. With your support we are confident that countless Houston pets will find a family!

Pick Your Pet Sponsors


Thanks to the generosity of Typhoon Texas & Walker Texas Lawyer,
The Houston BARC Foundation will offer
DISCOUNTED ADOPTION FEES

Puppy Adoption Discount Fee - $50
(Regular Fee - $75 / Puppies are 4 months old and under)

Dog Adoption Discount Fee - $10
(Regular Fee - $50)

Cat & Kitten Adoption Discount Fee - $10
(Regular Fee - $20)

(Offer valid for adoptions made at ABC13 Studios on March 23. Offer valid for up to $3000 in fee discounts.)

All pet adoptions are subject to application processing and screening from BARC.

Pick Your Pet - Gillman Subaru

Pick Your Pet - Walker

Sunset Animal Hospital

Pick Your Pet - Typhoon Texas

The mission of the Houston BARC Foundation is to improve the quality of life for all animals in Houston, especially those under the care of the City of Houston's BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions. Donations to BARC directly benefit animals sheltered at, or otherwise cared for by, BARC through purchases of medical, kennel, sanitary, and other supplies and equipment. BARC's efforts are also focused on raising public awareness among all Houstonians about homeless and at-risk animals throughout our community. LEARN MORE

If you are interested in adopting a pet, contact BARC
barcadoptions@houstontx.gov
713-887-0311
3200 Carr Street,
Houston TX 77026
ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFO
