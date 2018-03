FIND YOUR PERFECT PET MARCH 23 AT ABC13 STUDIOS FROM 6AM-6PM

Pick Your Pet Sponsors



Thanks to the generosity of Typhoon Texas & Walker Texas Lawyer,

The Houston BARC Foundation will offer

DISCOUNTED ADOPTION FEES

(Offer valid for adoptions made at ABC13 Studios on March 23. Offer valid for up to $3000 in fee discounts.)

BROWSE THE PET PROFILES

EMBED >More News Videos Pick Your Pet - Gillman Subaru

EMBED >More News Videos Pick Your Pet - Typhoon Texas

On March 23rd, ABC13 and BARC, Houston along with our partners, invite you to Pick Your Pet! Dozens of Houston pets are looking for their Forever Homes and yours could be one. Don't miss this opportunity to find your new best friend. With your support we are confident that countless Houston pets will find a family! The mission of the Houston BARC Foundation is to improve the quality of life for all animals in Houston, especially those under the care of the City of Houston's BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions. Donations to BARC directly benefit animals sheltered at, or otherwise cared for by, BARC through purchases of medical, kennel, sanitary, and other supplies and equipment. BARC's efforts are also focused on raising public awareness among all Houstonians about homeless and at-risk animals throughout our community. LEARN MORE barcadoptions@houstontx.gov713-887-03113200 Carr Street,Houston TX 77026