PETS & ANIMALS

Pet adoption fees waived during World Series run at Houston Pets Alive

EMBED </>More Videos

"Houston Pets Alive" only became a physical shelter after they rescued hundreds of animals during Harvey, but they've been saving animals from euthanasia for years. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
"Houston Pets Alive" is waiving pet adoption fees during the Houston Astros' World Series run.

Like the team, these animals are also Houston Strong. They were found during the devastation of Harvey and are finally available for adoption.

You can adopt them Saturday or Sunday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston.

"Houston Pets Alive" strives to make Houston a no kill city. The non-profit works to help the city shelter's most at-risk animals and to increase the shelter's live release rate. They have innovative programs targeting unweaned kittens, cats with ringworm, dogs and cats with behavioral challenges and more.

During Harvey, the group opened up their shelter at a once-flooded grocery store to welcome hundreds of animals.

"Houston Pets Alive" has helped Houston shelters be no kill during Harvey by taking in these surrenders and working with groups across the country that share their values. No kill groups from California, Virginia, New York and more have taken in animals displaced by Harvey.

Over 800 animals have been rescued by the non-profit since Harvey began. Despite that large influx of animals, the kennels and facilities are kept incredibly clean and humane. Each dog, no matter the temperament, is given toys, exercise and love.

You can donate to "Houston Pets Alive" here.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsHouston Astrosworld seriespet adoptiondogcatsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own
Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Astros take early lead against Dodgers in Game 3
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Houston woman speaks out after daughter rescued at sea
Mattress Mack surprises fans with World Series tickets
Wives of former Astros share secrets to lasting marriages
Fan disappointed after tickets purchased for wrong game
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Show More
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Avoid a fire: Top tips for safely heating your home
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More News
Top Video
Wives of former Astros share secrets to lasting marriages
Moody Gardens offering discount for Astros fans
Fan disappointed after tickets purchased for wrong game
Mattress Mack surprises fans with World Series tickets
More Video