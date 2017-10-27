"Houston Pets Alive" is waiving pet adoption fees during the Houston Astros' World Series run.Like the team, these animals are also Houston Strong. They were found during the devastation of Harvey and are finally available for adoption.You can adopt them Saturday or Sunday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston."Houston Pets Alive" strives to make Houston a no kill city. The non-profit works to help the city shelter's most at-risk animals and to increase the shelter's live release rate. They have innovative programs targeting unweaned kittens, cats with ringworm, dogs and cats with behavioral challenges and more.During Harvey, the group opened up their shelter at a once-flooded grocery store to welcome hundreds of animals."Houston Pets Alive" has helped Houston shelters be no kill during Harvey by taking in these surrenders and working with groups across the country that share their values. No kill groups from California, Virginia, New York and more have taken in animals displaced by Harvey.Over 800 animals have been rescued by the non-profit since Harvey began. Despite that large influx of animals, the kennels and facilities are kept incredibly clean and humane. Each dog, no matter the temperament, is given toys, exercise and love.