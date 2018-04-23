PETS & ANIMALS

Pack of feral hogs spotted running wild in Spring Trails neighborhood

Michelle Merrill captured video of a herd of feral hogs running through her Spring neighborhood (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Feral hogs are known to live in several Houston area neighborhoods, but they're rarely spotted like this.

Most often the hogs make their presence known by the ruts and damage they cause in yards and landscaping, generally overnight.

But on Friday at about 6:45 a.m., Michelle Merrill spotted an unusual sight -- about a dozen of the wild hogs running in a group in broad daylight.

Merrill was taking her son to school in the Spring Trails subdivision in southern Montgomery County when the hogs ran by.
