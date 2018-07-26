PETS & ANIMALS

New study shows dogs rush to help and move quickly when owners cry

A new study suggests dogs can tell when their owner is in need and they move quickly to help.

Researchers found the animals get to their owners faster when they make crying sounds rather than when they hum a tune.

Although the data is limited -- less than three-dozen dogs were part of the study -- the study could shed light on what influences canines to rush to help their human companions.

The findings are in the latest issue of Learning and Behavior.
