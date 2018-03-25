New colt born at Clydesdale breeding ranch in Missouri

BOONVILLE, Missouri --A farm that breeds horses in Missouri is welcoming the addition of a new baby colt.
The Clydesdale was born Sunday night, standing 3 1/2 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, KTVI reported.
"There is none of them that are exactly the same," said John Soto, Breeding Farm Supervisor Warm Springs Ranch. 'This is where theyre born. This is the starting place of the Budweiser Clydesdales."
The baby will spend about two and a half years at a farm in Missouri before moving to a training center in New Hampshire.