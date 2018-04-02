HOARDING

Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes

Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation are in need of loving homes, according to the Houston Humane Society.

The animal rescue organization said it assisted in saving the canines on Jan. 31.

Several of the animals are awaiting new homes, but many will need foster care due to various ailments.

The dogs include Chihuahua-mix breeds and a couple retriever-mix.


If you are interested in giving any of these canines a home, contact the Houston Humane Society at 713-433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.
