CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --Police and firefighters were called to a different type of emergency overnight, when a huge alligator needed to be wrangled off of Highway 59.
Chance Ward says he captured the creature, along with help from Cleveland police and firefighters.
The gator is 11-feet, 6-inches long.
At one point, Ward pulled over and snapped a photo of the gator in front of Whataburger.
He says he's naming the gator George and it's now in a safe place until it can be safely relocated to a natural habitat.