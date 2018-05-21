ANIMAL ATTACK

Mountain lion that killed cyclist in Washington State was emaciated, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Two mountain bikers were attacked by a cougar in Washington state.

NORTH BEND, Washington --
New details are emerging after a mountain lion attack in Washington State that left a mountain biker dead and a second injured.

Investigators now say the two victims did everything right and that the animal was emaciated.

The men got off their bikes, made noise and tried to scare the animal away.

The cougar ran off, then returned.

A sheriff's sergeant says the animal bit the survivor on the head and shook him.

The second cyclist ran and the animal dropped the first man and pounced, killing its victim.

It happened Sunday, 30 miles from Seattle.

The mountain lion has been euthanized.

Fish and Wildfire says this is the second fatal attack in the state in 100 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attacku.s. & worldwild animalsbicycle
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ATTACK
Neighbors concerned after warthog attacks 2 women in Spring
2 people injured after being attacked by warthog in Spring
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Teen bitten by rattlesnake in dunes on Galveston Island
More animal attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear euthanized after wandering into post office, making huge mess
Slithering snake found sneaking into Memorial City Mall
Soldier reunited with dog she rescued in Iraq
Snake caught slithering down streets of downtown Houston
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Student arrested after gun found at League City Intermediate
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Texans pause to remember Santa Fe victims
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
Eye on the Gulf later this week
Constable issues himself ticket for traffic violation
'I love you. Keep running' Teens recall escaping deadly gunfire
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Show More
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
Green and gold: Students encouraged to wear Santa Fe colors
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
Church hosts special graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors
Driver pinned under fire truck in SW Freeway wreck
More News