Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner

Penguins at Moody Gardens think the Astros will win the World Series. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The team at Moody Gardens put together a fun game to help predict who will take home the fall classic.

They brought out their gentoo and rockhopper penguins to pick who will win the World Series. Every rock the penguins moved was a run for the Dodgers, while every piece of fish eaten counted as a run for the Astros.

In the end, it was (perhaps unsurprisingly) Astros all the way!

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
