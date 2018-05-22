PETS & ANIMALS

Monkey captured at San Antonio airport turns baggage area into jungle gym

EMBED </>More Videos

A monkey was having a little too much fun at the airport after it got out of its cage. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Airport workers saw something bananas in San Antonio Monday.

A monkey escaped from its cage, making the airport feel more like the jungle.

The animal got loose after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Chicago. The airport said the monkey was captured, but only after it swung around in the baggage area.

"I will tell you that the monkey was having a little bit of fun. If you envision what a bag system looks like, it's a lot of belts and bars. It looks a little bit like a jungle. He was having a pretty good time there," said City of San Antonio Aviation Director Russ Handy.

The monkey was taken to an animal sanctuary near San Antonio.

Brown University in Rhode Island said the animal retired from research at the school, so it will be getting a new home at the refuge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmonkeywild animalsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bird of prey kills beloved family pet
Only in Texas: Horse spotted running on US 59
'Only in Texas:' Deputy grabs bull by the horn
Mountain lion that killed cyclist was emaciated, officials say
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Amber Alert issued for 3 children taken near Austin
Need a job? This Katy area Walmart is hiring
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More News