Airport workers saw something bananas in San Antonio Monday.A monkey escaped from its cage, making the airport feel more like the jungle.The animal got loose after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Chicago. The airport said the monkey was captured, but only after it swung around in the baggage area."I will tell you that the monkey was having a little bit of fun. If you envision what a bag system looks like, it's a lot of belts and bars. It looks a little bit like a jungle. He was having a pretty good time there," said City of San Antonio Aviation Director Russ Handy.The monkey was taken to an animal sanctuary near San Antonio.Brown University in Rhode Island said the animal retired from research at the school, so it will be getting a new home at the refuge.