Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'

Fake shark attack frightens man. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on October 26, 2017. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON, DC --
With greater technology comes more life-like videos.

Which is probably why one man was so frightened as he checked out an exhibit at the International Spy Museum in Washington D.C.

The screen was supposed to look like an aquarium. It had a sign that read, "Touch at your own risk."

As he found out, when you touch the glass, it triggers a fake shark that comes charging at the glass, cracking it.

The man was startled to say the least.

Sharks may plan on playing his reaction over and over again during Shark Week.

