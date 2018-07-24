PETS & ANIMALS

Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch this lioness' reaction when a little girl holds up a stuffed animal of Simba from "The Lion King." (WLS)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
Take a look at this amazing moment caught on camera at the Oklahoma City Zoo over the weekend.

A little girl was holding up a stuffed animal of the young lion "Simba" from "The Lion King." It caught the eye of a lioness, who started pawing at the glass and trying to touch Simba.

The interesting encounter, caught on camera, went on for at least two minutes, with the lioness even following along in her enclosure as the girl walked away.

"The Lion King" was produced by Disney, the parent company of ABC13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalszoothe lion kingviral videou.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News